Ampfield Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Ampfield Management L.P. reduced its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,548 shares during the period. LGI Homes accounts for 32.1% of Ampfield Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ampfield Management L.P. owned about 0.97% of LGI Homes worth $39,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in LGI Homes by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,761 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,862,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.77. 118,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.54.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

