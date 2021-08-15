Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Position Boosted by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises 1.8% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.08. 2,040,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,036. The firm has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.74. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.58.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

