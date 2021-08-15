Analysts Anticipate Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.58 Million

Analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) will announce $26.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.27 million and the lowest is $25.50 million. Ardmore Shipping reported sales of $28.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year sales of $112.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $110.50 million to $117.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $142.72 million, with estimates ranging from $139.72 million to $145.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ardmore Shipping.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $26.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.44.

Shares of ASC opened at $3.22 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $106.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 567,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardmore Shipping (ASC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.