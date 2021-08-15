Analysts Anticipate AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.68 Million

Brokerages expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will post sales of $138.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $136.63 million to $141.00 million. AssetMark Financial posted sales of $107.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year sales of $528.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $523.78 million to $532.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $617.77 million, with estimates ranging from $589.37 million to $657.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 0.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

In other news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $1,608,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,135.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $1,327,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,634 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,819. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 11.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,317.34 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.78.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

