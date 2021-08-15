Analysts Anticipate AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) to Post $0.02 EPS

Brokerages predict that AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AvePoint’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.02. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AvePoint.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($3.04).

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVPT. Northland Securities began coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

AVPT stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,395. AvePoint has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $17.90.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

