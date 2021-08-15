Analysts Anticipate Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.80. Canadian Pacific Railway posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $4.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%.

CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,660,042,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278,434 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,454,022,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616,834 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,820,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,545,995,000 after buying an additional 16,044,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 447.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,452,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,349,618,000 after buying an additional 14,263,077 shares during the period. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.29. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $83.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.98%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

