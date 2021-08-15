Analysts Anticipate CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to Post $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CRA International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.19. CRA International posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.60. CRA International had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 6.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ CRAI opened at $90.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.93. The stock has a market cap of $670.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $36.32 and a fifty-two week high of $96.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 6,775 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $621,741.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,325,480.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 6,725 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $617,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,313 shares of company stock worth $1,486,331 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CRA International by 353.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRA International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRA International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRA International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

