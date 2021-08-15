Analysts Anticipate Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.69 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will report $77.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.50 million. Digi International posted sales of $73.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year sales of $307.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $307.10 million to $307.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $332.59 million, with estimates ranging from $329.70 million to $335.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Digi International had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $79.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DGII shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Digi International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.06.

Shares of DGII stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Digi International has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The stock has a market cap of $686.98 million, a PE ratio of 62.94, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Digi International by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digi International in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Digi International in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Digi International by 21.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Digi International by 50.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

