Analysts Anticipate G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to report $5.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. G1 Therapeutics reported sales of $26.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $38.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.67 million to $59.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $67.29 million, with estimates ranging from $55.17 million to $85.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $821,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $608.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.21. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $37.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

