Analysts Anticipate GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $961.80 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will report $961.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $958.60 million to $965.00 million. GMS reported sales of $802.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year sales of $3.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GMS.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. GMS had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GMS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 15,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.16 per share, for a total transaction of $733,428.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in GMS by 275.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in GMS in the first quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in GMS by 1,411.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GMS in the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in GMS by 133.3% in the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

GMS stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. GMS has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.46.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GMS (GMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.