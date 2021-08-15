Analysts Anticipate Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $123.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) to announce $123.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.10 million. Invitae reported sales of $68.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year sales of $479.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $454.90 million to $494.99 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $685.62 million, with estimates ranging from $650.60 million to $715.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark upgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

In other news, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $94,125.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $121,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,706. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Invitae by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 21,993 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invitae during the first quarter valued at $2,857,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invitae by 36.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 20,271 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Invitae by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Invitae by 163.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.46. Invitae has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.86.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

