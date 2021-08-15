Analysts Anticipate Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($1.87). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 25,823 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,309,000 after purchasing an additional 72,251 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $12.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $448.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.26. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $20.04.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

