Analysts Anticipate Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.12 Million

Equities analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will report sales of $93.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.00 million. Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $103.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $392.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $381.89 million to $400.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $353.06 million, with estimates ranging from $335.57 million to $367.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.02). Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 49.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on MBIN. TheStreet raised Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.19. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $45.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBIN. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,797,000 after acquiring an additional 26,633 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 106,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.