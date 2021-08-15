Analysts Anticipate Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.12 Million

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will report sales of $93.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.00 million. Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $103.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $392.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $381.89 million to $400.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $353.06 million, with estimates ranging from $335.57 million to $367.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.02). Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 49.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on MBIN. TheStreet raised Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.19. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $45.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBIN. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,797,000 after acquiring an additional 26,633 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 106,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.