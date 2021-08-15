Analysts Anticipate Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $306.80 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will post $306.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200.00 million and the highest is $478.60 million. Novavax reported sales of $157.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 95.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Novavax stock opened at $257.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.60. Novavax has a 12-month low of $76.59 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,896 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $572,655.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,062.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $11,346,962.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,702,091.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,637 shares of company stock worth $16,525,373. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Novavax by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in Novavax by 200.0% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Novavax by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

