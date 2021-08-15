Analysts Anticipate O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to Post $6.88 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will announce earnings of $6.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.22 and the lowest is $6.31. O’Reilly Automotive posted earnings per share of $7.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year earnings of $27.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.88 to $29.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $29.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.53 to $30.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.17.

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $2.90 on Friday, hitting $594.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $578.47. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $621.73. The company has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total transaction of $3,080,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,196 shares of company stock valued at $47,061,049. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

