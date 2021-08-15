Analysts Anticipate Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Perrigo reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Perrigo.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Perrigo stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.73. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $54.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 31.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Perrigo by 39.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perrigo (PRGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.