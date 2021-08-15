Analysts Anticipate Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $220.41 Million

Brokerages expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will announce sales of $220.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $220.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $220.24 million. Ribbon Communications reported sales of $231.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year sales of $890.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $885.77 million to $896.03 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $954.18 million, with estimates ranging from $942.50 million to $965.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.35%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RBBN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

RBBN opened at $7.11 on Friday. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

