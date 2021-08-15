Analysts Anticipate United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Post $3.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to report $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.85 and the lowest is $3.12. United Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $3.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $11.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.47 to $11.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $15.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.72 to $17.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in United Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 378,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,247,000 after purchasing an additional 27,724 shares during the period. Fort L.P. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.1% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 12,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 46.0% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 34.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UTHR traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,933. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $98.37 and a 52 week high of $216.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.50.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

