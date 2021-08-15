Analysts Expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $149.48 Million

Brokerages expect that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will post $149.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $151.09 million. 8X8 posted sales of $129.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $611.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $605.00 million to $626.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $708.85 million, with estimates ranging from $691.80 million to $758.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. 8X8’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $24.46 on Friday. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.12.

In related news, CEO David Sipes acquired 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $1,009,210.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 518,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,174,546.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 5,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $143,098.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,931 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,620,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 8X8 by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 8X8 by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,815,000 after buying an additional 67,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in 8X8 by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,938,000 after buying an additional 303,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in 8X8 by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,314,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,251,000 after buying an additional 202,090 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

