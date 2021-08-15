Analysts Expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings. American Software posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 million. American Software had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.27%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMSWA. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

AMSWA stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.60. 50,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,117. American Software has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The company has a market cap of $751.22 million, a PE ratio of 94.17 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.23%.

In other news, Director Dennis Hogue sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $27,915.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valerie Paige King sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,571 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Software in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in American Software by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 35,212 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American Software by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 10,799 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Software in the 4th quarter worth about $1,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

