Analysts Expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will announce $35.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.46 million. Höegh LNG Partners reported sales of $34.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $140.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.78 million to $141.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $131.14 million, with estimates ranging from $122.28 million to $140.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.70 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 57.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HMLP. boosted their price target on Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Höegh LNG Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of HMLP opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Höegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.22 million, a PE ratio of 2.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMLP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 97,781 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $777,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

