Analysts Expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to Post $1.98 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.98 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the highest is $2.20. PPG Industries reported earnings per share of $1.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in PPG Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 18,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG opened at $169.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.98. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $116.95 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

