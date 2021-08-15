Analysts Expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Equities analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. Retail Opportunity Investments also posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROIC. Citigroup raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 44,497 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 440,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 103,173 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 679,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 96,848 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth $20,144,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROIC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.47. 372,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,257. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.53. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $18.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

