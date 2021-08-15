Analysts Expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to Announce $1.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will announce earnings per share of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Southern’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.16. The Southern posted earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Southern will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SO. Barclays lifted their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.85.

The Southern stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,630,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,276,570. The Southern has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.05. The company has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Southern by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,175,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,456,502,000 after purchasing an additional 471,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Southern by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,541,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,645 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Southern by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972,698 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,889,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $958,968,000 after acquiring an additional 607,206 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

