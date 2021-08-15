Analyzing Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) & Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT)

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) and Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Loop Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Ecovyst shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.6% of Loop Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Ecovyst shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Loop Industries and Ecovyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loop Industries N/A -121.59% -96.92% Ecovyst -22.76% 9.58% 3.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Loop Industries and Ecovyst, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loop Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ecovyst 0 0 0 0 N/A

Loop Industries presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.69%. Given Loop Industries’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Loop Industries is more favorable than Ecovyst.

Risk & Volatility

Loop Industries has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecovyst has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Loop Industries and Ecovyst’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loop Industries N/A N/A -$36.35 million ($0.77) -11.97 Ecovyst $1.11 billion 1.60 -$278.77 million $1.00 12.91

Loop Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ecovyst. Loop Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecovyst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ecovyst beats Loop Industries on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc., a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including carpets, clothing, and other polyester textiles. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Terrebonne, Canada.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services. The Catalysts segment includes zeolites, anti-blocking agents, chemical catalysis, polyolefin supports, chrome catalysts for high-density polyethylene, and polyolefin catalysi. The Performance Chemicals segment supplies personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. The company was founded on August 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

