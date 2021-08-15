Analyzing Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) and AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) and AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Telecom Italia and AST SpaceMobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Italia N/A N/A N/A AST SpaceMobile N/A -1,182.72% -24.15%

23.2% of AST SpaceMobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Telecom Italia has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Telecom Italia and AST SpaceMobile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Italia 0 2 1 0 2.33 AST SpaceMobile 0 0 2 0 3.00

AST SpaceMobile has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 235.43%. Given AST SpaceMobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AST SpaceMobile is more favorable than Telecom Italia.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telecom Italia and AST SpaceMobile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Italia $18.30 billion 0.54 $8.25 billion N/A N/A AST SpaceMobile N/A N/A -$51.96 million N/A N/A

Telecom Italia has higher revenue and earnings than AST SpaceMobile.

Summary

Telecom Italia beats AST SpaceMobile on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group. The Brazil segment includes mobile and fixed telecommunications operations in Brazil. The Other Operations segment includes financial companies and other minor companies not strictly related to the core business. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

