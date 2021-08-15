Anchor Protocol (ANC) Reaches Market Cap of $249.56 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $249.56 million and $4.38 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.48 or 0.00005214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000354 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010410 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00012491 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 64.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,722,494 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.