Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) Short Interest Up 140.0% in July

Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Andes Gold stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01. Andes Gold has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

Andes Gold Company Profile

Andes Gold Corporation engages in the development and production of gold assets in South America. The company, through its subsidiary, Compania Minera Pl. S.A, holds interest in the Miranda Alto, a gold mining and exploration concession located in the cantons of Zaruma and Portovelo, province of El Oro, southern Ecuador.

