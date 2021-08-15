Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.54.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Angi by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,453,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,897,000 after buying an additional 850,347 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Angi by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,086,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,285 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Angi by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,341,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,439,000 after acquiring an additional 798,843 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Angi by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,853,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,056,000 after acquiring an additional 789,379 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Angi by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,770,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after acquiring an additional 155,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Angi has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.75 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Angi will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

