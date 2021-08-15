Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.54.

ANGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Angi alerts:

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Angi by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 75,452 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Angi by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 558,772 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Angi by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 20,533 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 41,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter worth about $2,638,000. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANGI opened at $10.38 on Friday. Angi has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.75 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Angi will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.