AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,368 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 310,020 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AU. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.86.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $30.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

