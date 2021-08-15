ANON Trading Up 23.3% This Week (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. ANON has a market capitalization of $25,013.26 and approximately $1.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ANON has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002754 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00048869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00058268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.74 or 0.00135432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015839 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars.

