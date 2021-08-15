ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Up 133.3% in July

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:ANPDY opened at $534.41 on Friday. ANTA Sports Products has a 52 week low of $236.00 and a 52 week high of $615.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $561.57.
ANTA Sports Products Company Profile
