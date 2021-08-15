ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Up 133.3% in July

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:ANPDY opened at $534.41 on Friday. ANTA Sports Products has a 52 week low of $236.00 and a 52 week high of $615.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $561.57.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.