Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.58.

Several brokerages have commented on AM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jonestrading lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Tudor Pickering lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 303,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

