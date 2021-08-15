AntiMatter (MATTER) Price Tops $0.39

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One AntiMatter coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000854 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded 58% higher against the US dollar. AntiMatter has a market cap of $11.21 million and $549,052.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AntiMatter

AntiMatter (CRYPTO:MATTER) is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,527,277 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

