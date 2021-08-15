Anyswap (ANY) Price Hits $2.89

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Anyswap has a market cap of $53.93 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for about $2.89 or 0.00006243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Anyswap has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

