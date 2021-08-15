Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $168.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to report sales of $168.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $159.30 million to $173.17 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year sales of $689.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $685.45 million to $692.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $701.24 million, with estimates ranging from $666.42 million to $740.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apartment Income REIT.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16).

Several equities analysts recently commented on AIRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

AIRC stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.04. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $53.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.73%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $70,417.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,766.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRC. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Toscafund Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth $6,402,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 972,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,580,000 after purchasing an additional 368,510 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 507,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,638,000 after purchasing an additional 292,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apartment Income REIT (AIRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.