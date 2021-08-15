ApeSwap Finance Price Hits $3.29 on Top Exchanges (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. In the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a market cap of $160.19 million and $4.88 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be purchased for $3.29 or 0.00006901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00049191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00140928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.32 or 0.00156006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,611.67 or 0.99948065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.86 or 0.00875093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,285.09 or 0.06896170 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 48,829,865 coins and its circulating supply is 48,732,468 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

