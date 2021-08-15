APIX (APIX) Reaches Market Cap of $7.84 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. APIX has a total market capitalization of $7.84 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0637 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, APIX has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00059566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00016065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $414.17 or 0.00872130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00108231 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00045008 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX (APIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

