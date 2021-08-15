APIX Market Cap Hits $7.78 Million (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One APIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0632 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, APIX has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. APIX has a market cap of $7.78 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00057072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $399.87 or 0.00869106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00104300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00043844 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

