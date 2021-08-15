Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Chicago Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 614,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,341 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.3% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $84,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $201,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $149.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.34. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

