Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Raised by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,279 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.9% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 27,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,962 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 373,492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $51,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $149.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.