Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Cut by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,582 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,096 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.7% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,426,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,212 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,591,308,000 after acquiring an additional 383,116 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,603,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,013,455,000 after acquiring an additional 804,800 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 62,813,919 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,672,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.10 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

