APR Coin (APR) Price Tops $0.0024

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. APR Coin has a market cap of $32,508.51 and approximately $10.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, APR Coin has traded up 72.1% against the US dollar. One APR Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000438 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00120981 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 54.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000091 BTC.

APR Coin Profile

APR Coin (CRYPTO:APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,795,553 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

