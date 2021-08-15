Apron Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.88 Million (APN)

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, Apron Network has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Apron Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0934 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges. Apron Network has a total market cap of $8.73 million and $1.88 million worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00057303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $402.81 or 0.00867990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00104170 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00044020 BTC.

Apron Network Profile

Apron Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Buying and Selling Apron Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apron Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apron Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

