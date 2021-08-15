Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Position Increased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.05% of Aptiv worth $22,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,925,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $164.93. The stock had a trading volume of 707,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,802. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $82.12 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The company has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.94.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

