APY.Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $21.62 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, APY.Finance has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. APY.Finance has a market cap of $21.62 million and $455,265.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00048790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00129767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.43 or 0.00154376 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,314.45 or 1.00088811 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.39 or 0.00878238 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.59 or 0.07067970 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,997,243 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

