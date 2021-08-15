APYSwap (APYS) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.56 Million

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00049261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00134327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.39 or 0.00155753 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,136.88 or 1.00041001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.17 or 0.00881128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.71 or 0.06971299 BTC.

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,171,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

