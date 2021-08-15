ARAW (ARAW) Achieves Market Cap of $23,893.19

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 42.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. ARAW has a market capitalization of $23,893.19 and $1,487.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ARAW has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. One ARAW coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00058344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.01 or 0.00861599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00108380 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00044592 BTC.

ARAW Coin Profile

ARAW (ARAW) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

ARAW Coin Trading

