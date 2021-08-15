Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,832 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,520,000 after acquiring an additional 30,267 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 210,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,012,000 after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 31,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.40. 2,458,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $43.21 and a 52-week high of $69.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.